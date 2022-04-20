NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk might need to limit his screen time. With an empire already encompassing cars, tunnel-boring machines and space rockets, the entrepreneur has now set his sights on social media. But his $41 billion hostile bid read more for Twitter (TWTR.N) comes as his crown jewel, electric-vehicle kingpin Tesla (TSLA.O), faces surging costs and other disruptions. Trying to buy the microblogging site is a risky distraction.

Tesla shareholders are accustomed to rolling with the unexpected, like 2016’s fraught acquisition of SolarCity, Musk’s abortive attempt two years later to take the combined company private and the run-ins with regulators read more which then ensued. But he has successfully overseen Tesla ramping up production and profitability even as shortages and manufacturing challenges stymied competitors. That has made it, at $1 trillion, by far the most valuable car company in the world.

Factors outside the company’s control helped. For most of the past decade prices for key battery ingredients like lithium and nickel were stable or declining. Governments offered handy subsidies. Tesla was able, after some near-death experiences, to bring down costs and improve production, moving closer to cars for the masses.

In recent months, though, lithium hydroxide futures have risen nearly 130%. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened supply-chain problems already laid bare by both the pandemic and the increase in electric-vehicle competition. It won’t get easier any time soon; Rivian Automotive (RIVN.O) boss RJ Scaringe recently warned that the world’s combined battery production capacity is only 10% of what will be needed within a decade. And a resurgence of Covid-19 disrupted operations at Tesla’s Shanghai factory read more .

All of this has taken its toll. Tesla has raised the price of the Model 3 multiple times. And earlier this month the company reported its first quarter-over-quarter decline in vehicles produced since the initial outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

Musk is already prone to distractions; the self-styled “Technoking” has said that his car company’s “most important product” in the near-term will be a humanoid robot called Optimus. Adding Twitter to his plate would put him on the hook for controversial decisions about freedom of speech, reinventing its business model and overhauling its poor governance – also long a weak spot at his companies. Tesla’s latest challenges require Musk’s full attention.

- Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on April 13 offered to acquire U.S. social network Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, or about $41 billion. The entrepreneur already owns more than 9% of the company, making him Twitter’s second-largest shareholder. Musk has since sought financing to back his conditional bid, according to the New York Post.

- Makers of electric vehicles face rapidly increasing prices for key raw materials and elevated shipping costs. Musk tweeted on April 8 that Tesla may have to directly mine and refine lithium, while industry peers have warned of shortages. Tesla's Shanghai factory has also experienced disruptions due to a Covid-19 outbreak. The company is set to report results after the U.S. market closes on April 20.

