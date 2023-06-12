













NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) is catapulting itself into the future - but paying yesterday’s high prices to get there. The U.S. exchange operator is buying Adenza, a software firm that serves banks and brokers, for $10.5 billion from private equity group Thoma Bravo. Adenza fits neatly with Chief Executive Adena Friedman’s mission to re-mold Nasdaq from a simple exchange into a general problem-solver for financial firms. That logic is compelling; the price of the deal is less so.

Friedman had until now avoided big acquisitions, unlike deal-happy predecessor Bob Greifeld. She pursued this one with gusto, though: Adenza wasn’t for sale when Nasdaq started wooing Thoma Bravo, say people familiar with the situation. Strategically, Adenza’s business of helping banks and brokers manage risk and deal with increasingly onerous regulatory burdens read more justifies a change of pace. The company’s main appeal is its subscription-like revenue, which should be more reliable than the lumpy kind that comes from Nasdaq’s markets business. Adenza’s so-called “net retention” rate of 115% means that customers stay put and spend more year-to-year.

The price, though, is a throwback to the days before financial technology valuations started to wither read more .

Nasdaq is paying 31 times Adenza’s estimated EBITDA this year of around $340 million, a valuation twice the exchange operator’s own. Factor in the costs Nasdaq thinks it can cut and that multiple falls to 25 times – but that’s still reminiscent of the market in 2021, before interest rates began to rise. As a result, Friedman estimates that the deal will pull Nasdaq’s aggregate return on the capital it invests below the 10% that investors probably see as a reasonable minimum for the next five years. Giving Thoma Bravo a 15% stake and a board seat increases the price further, albeit in a non-financial way.

Little wonder Nasdaq shares plunged over 10% on Monday. True, the deal could still justify its lofty price if Adenza spurs faster growth than the company outlined on Monday, or if investors eventually reward Nasdaq’s more predictable cash flows with a higher valuation multiple. Who knows – perhaps tech valuations will stage a comeback, making that 25-times multiple look retroactively cheap. But even if Nasdaq is no longer just an exchange, Friedman surely knows better than to bet her reputation on the whims of the stock market.

Reuters Graphics

Follow @johnsfoley on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Nasdaq agreed to pay $10.5 billion to buy financial software firm Adenza from private-equity group Thoma Bravo, the companies said on June 12.

The U.S.-based exchange operator would pay just under $5.8 billion in cash and the rest in new Nasdaq shares, leaving Thoma Bravo with a 14.9% stake.

Thoma Bravo created Adenza by merging two companies it had previously acquired, AxiomSL and Calypso Technology. Nasdaq expects Adenza to generate $590 million of revenue in 2023, with a 58% EBITDA margin.

Nasdaq shares had fallen 9.4% by 10.00am EST on June 12.

Editing by Jonathan Guilford and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.