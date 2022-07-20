LONDON, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s postal service might be better off back in the government’s hands. Royal Mail (RMG.L), which went public in a controversial 2013 stock market listing, is losing 1 million pounds per day in its domestic British operations and is headed for fresh worker strikes. Its shares are down 45% since the beginning of the year. Chief Executive Simon Thompson is considering splitting up the company’s two brands, Royal Mail and GLS, if “significant operational change” is not delivered.

A split might create value. GLS, which offers same-day delivery on parcels across Europe, the United States and Canada, is expected to make perhaps 390 million pounds of operating profit next year, according to Bernstein. Put that on larger peer UPS’s (UPS.N) 12 times forward operating profit multiple, and it could be worth 4.7 billion pounds, over 1 billion pounds more than Royal Mail’s current enterprise value. But hiving it off would still leave unanswered questions over the loss-making UK operation. The risk is that the state is one day forced to step in to keep parcels arriving on time. Arguably, if Royal Mail is cheap, the UK government would be better off buying it back now, rather than be left with the dregs later. (By Aimee Donnellan)

