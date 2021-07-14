Nationalist flame wars will singe China Inc

A taxi driver is reflected in a side mirror as he uses the Didi Chuxing car-hailing application in Beijing, China, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Regulatory pressure on Didi is being reinforced by angry Chinese nationalists. They’re deleting the ride-hailing app over accusations the company handed data to the U.S. government. In the past, patriots, often egged on by state media, focused on overseas brands. This latest case sets a dangerous precedent that will make them increasingly turn on their own.

China’s consumer market is set to reach $13 trillion by 2030 per Morgan Stanley. Foreign companies hoping to sell into it have always had to worry about boycott threats. Swedish fast-fashion chain H&M (HMb.ST) experienced a 28% fall in second-quarter sales from a year earlier after it was attacked for expressing concerns about allegations of forced labour in the cotton-growing region of Xinjiang. A diplomatic spat with South Korea resulted in a backlash that drove supermarket Lotte Mart from China.

Beijing organises some of the squeezing as a form of economic coercion, but the sentiment is real. The Xinjiang controversy, for example, may have helped pump up sales at domestic sportwear makers Anta Sports Products (2020.HK) and Li Ning (2331.HK) at the expense of Western rivals.

Increasingly fervent youth have started bashing locals too, though mostly as hot internet air. Computer maker Lenovo (0992.HK) was targeted in 2018 when its chief executive said it was a global company, not Chinese. Even the Global Times nationalist tabloid came under fire for calling for restraint on social media.

It’s a political quandary. Having abandoned Marxist economics, the Communist Party has cultivated resentment of foreigners to bolster its mandate. But when cybersecurity officials suggested Didi had jeopardised national security, that went further to show that Chinese companies could be labeled colluders; state media also has suggested Didi’s overseas investors pose an intrinsic security risk.

Many Chinese firms have U.S. stakeholders. Deals involving American venture capital in the region have exceeded $180 billion over the past decade, according to research outfit Pitchbook. And economic reformers want to keep the country open to U.S. investment and expertise.

If extremists conclude that’s intrinsically treasonous, however, it could become a problem. Another worry is the rising call for local companies to publicly endorse controversial government policies, which creates political headaches abroad. Having cracked open a xenophobic Pandora’s Box, Beijing might struggle to close it.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Cyberspace Administration of China said on July 9 that it would remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi Global from app stores.

- Some Didi users have deleted the main app, according to media reports, calling the company a "sellout", and accusing the Liu family, members of which have executive roles at Didi and Lenovo, of being traitors.

