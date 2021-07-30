Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

NatWest’s cash splash is an investor distraction

3 minute read

RBS CEO Alison Rose attends the annual CBI Conference in London, Britain November 18, 2019.

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - NatWest (NWG.L) boss Alison Rose will discover that money doesn’t solve all problems. The state-owned lender on Friday announced a share buyback of up to 750 million pounds. Together with dividends, it will pay out at least 2.9 billion pounds to shareholders in 2021. That’s equal to a whopping 12% of the company’s market capitalisation. And there might be another 5 billion pounds to 7 billion pounds to come given Rose’s common equity Tier 1 ratio goal of around 13%, compared to 18% currently.

Such splurges can only hide mediocre profitability for so long. Rose’s 9% return on tangible equity target by 2023 – below a probable 10% cost of capital - is poor for a bank which has been in cleanup mode for over a decade. Rival Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), by contrast, targets a 10% ROTE this year. Costs which ate up 66% of revenue in the first half were higher than competitor Barclays (BARC.L) read more , which also runs a U.S. bank. Payouts will only temporarily distract from such concerns. (By Christopher Thompson)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Chinese online broker concentrates power read more

Microsoft deal will help Oyo check in like Airbnb

read more

Supply chain woes trip solid U.S. economic growth read more

China IPO boom is becoming a game of two halves read more

Aussie pharmacies roll up for competing M&A doses read more

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Karen Kwok

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:00 AM UTCAndrea Orcel dives for treasure in MPS wreck

UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) new chief executive is doing what he’s best at. Three months after taking charge of the Italian lender, veteran dealmaker Andrea Orcel is considering a takeover of troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI). The state-controlled group’s capital needs, bad debts and legal woes have scared off other suitors. Orcel’s strict conditions for the deal should help calm nervous investors.

BreakingviewsChinese online broker concentrates power
BreakingviewsNatWest’s cash splash is an investor distraction
BreakingviewsMicrosoft deal will help Oyo check in like Airbnb
BreakingviewsReview: Turning Beijing’s playbook against it