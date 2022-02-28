Breakingviews

Navalny's supporters call for civil disobedience against Ukraine war
Feb 28 (Reuters) - The movement of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny called on Monday for a campaign of civil disobedience to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Putin declared war on Ukraine and is trying to make everyone think that Ukraine was attacked by Russia, that is, by all of us. But that's not right," the Navalny team wrote on its Twitter account.
"We must show that we do not support the war. We call on Russians to show civil disobedience. Do not be silent."
