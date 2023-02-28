













LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - War and power crises raise questions about the smoothness of global decarbonisation. In this episode of the Exchange podcast, former Shell Chief Executive and current ABB Chair Peter Voser explains how global companies are adapting, and why European oil majors can still go green.

Follow @gfhay on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

Editing by Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.