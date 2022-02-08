Neil Young strokes boomers’ hearts of gold
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big U.S. banks are the new target of Neil Young’s crusade against the Man. The singer-songwriter from Toronto, famous for lilting melodies about men growing old and lonely, is calling for baby boomers, the generation that enjoyed a gold rush of sorts, to move their vast resources out of banks like JPMorgan (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N), Bank of America (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo to protest climate change. He also reckons Spotify Technology (SPOT.N) staff should quit their jobs.
Young’s target is widening like a hurricane. He recently yanked his music from Spotify after objecting to being on the same platform as podcaster Joe Rogan, whom he accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines. Climate change is a broader issue for baby boomers to embrace. Heeding Young’s exhortation would force many of them to move their money out of America’s top financial institutions, potentially endangering their gold-plated pensions. A generation set in its ways may find that it’s “strange I should change”, but if anyone can convince them, it may be this troubadour. (By Aimee Donnellan)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Bank rebuke points to Asia’s digital ambitions read more
China biotech has moving U.S. target on the back read more
Wizz investor picks odd time to side with workers read more
Luxury e-tailer sails into Aussie-China trade war read more
7-Eleven leads shareholders a merry dance read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.