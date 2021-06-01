Nestlé has more work to do in health push

Nestlé (NESN.S) is failing the fitness test. According to an internal document cited by the Financial Times, more than 60% of the KitKat maker’s mainstream food and drinks do not meet a “recognised definition of health”. That jars with a strategy of “health, nutrition and wellness”.

The analysis only focuses on half the Swiss group’s portfolio, though Chief Executive Mark Schneider isn’t deaf to the charges. Since a Third Point attack in 2018 which pushed a similar strategy, he’s sold down ice cream, dumped U.S. confectionery, ditched Herta sausages and expanded pet food. The latter represented 14% of sales in 2018 compared to 17% last year. Nutrition and health science shrunk during the period, but that’s because Schneider sold a Botox unit to focus on nutrition, recently acquiring much of supplements maker Nature’s Bounty read more . But Aeros or greasy Hot Pockets will never be good for you, so ramping up divestments is now a vital ingredient . (By Dasha Afanasieva)

