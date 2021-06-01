Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Nestlé has more work to do in health push

KitKat chocolate bars are seen in London, Britain, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Nestlé (NESN.S) is failing the fitness test. According to an internal document cited by the Financial Times, more than 60% of the KitKat maker’s mainstream food and drinks do not meet a “recognised definition of health”. That jars with a strategy of “health, nutrition and wellness”.

The analysis only focuses on half the Swiss group’s portfolio, though Chief Executive Mark Schneider isn’t deaf to the charges. Since a Third Point attack in 2018 which pushed a similar strategy, he’s sold down ice cream, dumped U.S. confectionery, ditched Herta sausages and expanded pet food. The latter represented 14% of sales in 2018 compared to 17% last year. Nutrition and health science shrunk during the period, but that’s because Schneider sold a Botox unit to focus on nutrition, recently acquiring much of supplements maker Nature’s Bounty read more . But Aeros or greasy Hot Pockets will never be good for you, so ramping up divestments is now a vital ingredient . (By Dasha Afanasieva)

