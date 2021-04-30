An illustration photo shows pills in Brussels, Belgium, August 9, 2019.

Nestlé (NESN.S) is ramping up its M&A dosage. The Swiss food giant is buying brands such as Solgar and Puritan’s Pride from supplement maker The Bountiful. The desire to boost immunity during Covid-19 pepped up sales. Chief Executive Mark Schneider needs consumers to keep swallowing the hype that such pills actually work.

KKR (KKR.N) bought Bountiful from fellow private equity group Carlyle in 2017, just in time for last year’s jump in spending on vitamins and other immune-system tonics. Euromonitor estimates worldwide sales grew 7% to $116 billion. Bountiful outpaced that with 10% top-line growth in the year to September. That explains why Schneider is paying almost 17 times EBITDA for the 12 months to March. By contrast, Carlyle (CG.O) took the group private on an 8 times multiple in 2010.

Schneider will have to work hard to ensure a healthy return. Nestlé hasn’t disclosed operating profit for the brands it’s buying. However, it’s safe to assume those brands account for the lion’s share of Bountiful’s earnings, given that they make up the bulk of the U.S. group’s top-line. Assume, generously, that Nestle is swallowing all Bountiful’s operating profit, and that it grows 10% this year, in line with last year’s revenue growth. That equates to $217 million of operating profit. Ignoring any synergies and after Nestlé's average 21% tax rate, that yields a 3% return on investment, below the 4.6% cost of capital for healthcare product groups as estimated by NYU Stern analysts.

On the plus side, the so-called “wellness trend” means consumers are happy to pay through the nose for health and beauty products. That paints Bountiful in a more attractive light – at least superficially. The scientific evidence is mixed. A 2020 study from the British Medical Journal, for example, found dietary supplement consumption was largely unnecessary.

Besides needing to convince people that they actually work, Nestlé has its work cut out persuading them its pricey pills are superior to cheaper ones. Bountiful’s sales, general and administrative expenses were almost 30% of revenue in the year to September, according to its U.S. initial public offering filing. The document also cited consumer perceptions as the top risk factor. Schneider will have to splash the cash to keep punters hooked.

Follow @dasha_reuters on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Swiss food giant Nestlé on April 30 said it had agreed to buy some health-related brands from supplement maker The Bountiful for $5.75 billion.

- The acquisition includes Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex and Puritan’s Pride, as well as the company's U.S. private label business. The brands will be integrated into Nestlé’s Health Science unit, which includes peanut-allergy treatment specialist Aimmune Therapeutics.

- Bountiful’s Pure Protein, Body Fortress and MET-Rx sports and active nutrition brands, as well as Dr. Organic and its Canadian over-the-counter business, are not included in the deal, Nestlé said.

- Bountiful is majority-owned by private equity firm KKR, which acquired a majority stake from buyout group Carlyle in 2017.

- Nestlé shares were up 0.7% at 109.88 Swiss francs at 0801 GMT on April 30.