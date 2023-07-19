NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Netflix (NFLX.O) is putting out some programming worthy of more eyeballs. The $212 billion streaming company said on Wednesday that third-quarter revenue will fall short of Wall Street’s expectations and that subscribers are bringing in less per month than the previous quarter. Shares of the company chaired by Reed Hastings slipped 4% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. But its forecast on free cash flow – once a horror flick– shows that the business is only getting stronger.

The company acknowledged in a shareholder letter that it has “more work to do to reaccelerate growth” as its newly introduced advertising supported cheaper tier works to gain traction. The revenue outlook for the third quarter of $8.5 billion is below analysts’ estimates of $8.7 billion, according to Refinitiv.

But that is overshadowing positive developments. Netflix raised its outlook for free cash flow this year to at least $5 billion from approximately $3.5 billion. The Hollywood actors and writers’ strike is actually helping. The company was able to cut its cost of revenue – the expense bucket which includes those associated with content – despite the top line inching up to $8.2 billion, a 3% jump compared to the same quarter last year.

At a time when high interest rates make greenbacks more expensive, and competitors Walt Disney (DIS.N) and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) are squirming, Netflix’s cash story is one to watch. (By Jennifer Saba)

