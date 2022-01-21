Netflix’s CEO duo look too high up

The Netflix logo is pictured on a television remote in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo - RC253S9TISMH

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Netflix is enjoying great success with some high-profile shows and films like “Squid Game” and “Don’t Look Up” read more . But shareholders in the $229 billion streaming service were already switching off, with the stock down more than a quarter from its November high. News on Thursday that net new subscribers in the fourth quarter grew by 8.3 million, a tad shy of its forecast, prompted them to erase another 20% in after-hours trading.

That suggests co-Chiefs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos are misjudging the latest twist in the brutal fight for eyeballs. Last week they hiked prices read more to just over $15 a month for the most popular standard plan for its most lucrative customer base in the United States and Canada. Rival HBO Max, meanwhile, is currently offering 20% off its $15-a-month service, putting the cost in line with a Disney+ subscription. Netflix may find it’s a mistake to hope its customers won’t feel aggrieved after looking up competitors’ prices. (By Jennifer Saba)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

French vaccine success will leave mark on UK read more

Rivian’s investors prove an expensive ride read more

P&G hits a Covid-19 high note read more

Lagging UK stocks are red meat for activists read more

EQT sends message to private-equity rival CVC read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin