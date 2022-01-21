Netflix’s CEO duo look too high up
NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Netflix is enjoying great success with some high-profile shows and films like “Squid Game” and “Don’t Look Up” read more . But shareholders in the $229 billion streaming service were already switching off, with the stock down more than a quarter from its November high. News on Thursday that net new subscribers in the fourth quarter grew by 8.3 million, a tad shy of its forecast, prompted them to erase another 20% in after-hours trading.
That suggests co-Chiefs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos are misjudging the latest twist in the brutal fight for eyeballs. Last week they hiked prices read more to just over $15 a month for the most popular standard plan for its most lucrative customer base in the United States and Canada. Rival HBO Max, meanwhile, is currently offering 20% off its $15-a-month service, putting the cost in line with a Disney+ subscription. Netflix may find it’s a mistake to hope its customers won’t feel aggrieved after looking up competitors’ prices. (By Jennifer Saba)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
French vaccine success will leave mark on UK read more
Rivian’s investors prove an expensive ride read more
P&G hits a Covid-19 high note read more
Lagging UK stocks are red meat for activists read more
EQT sends message to private-equity rival CVC read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.