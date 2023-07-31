LONDON, July 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - BT’s (BT.L) board faced the challenge of hiring a new CEO willing to implement a turnaround strategy decided by their predecessor. It has solved that problem by appointing one of its own members, Allison Kirkby, to the post vacated by outgoing Philip Jansen. Aged 56, she brings serious credentials to the job, after three years at the helm of Telia Company (TELIA.ST). Shares in the Swedish telco sank 4% on news of her departure, suggesting Telia’s loss is a gain for BT.

Kirkby won’t take over until January 2024 but, having sat on BT’s board for more than four years, she should be able to hit the road running. The challenges include implementing a plan to shed 55,000 jobs over the next seven years, while fulfilling a pledge to build 25 million new fibre-broadband connections by 2026.

Where Kirkby lacks a road map, however, is in dealing with her two major, restive shareholders. French businessman Patrick Drahi’s Altice UK vehicle, with a 25% stake, and German peer Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), with about 12%, have reasons to fret about BT stock, which fell 45% under Jansen. Keeping these two investors on her side will be the real test for Kirkby at BT. (By Pierre Briançon)

