New equity partner re-energises Technip

2 minute read

An oil worker operates a swabbing rig in Seminole, U.S., September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Technip Energies (TE.PA) has found a valuable friend. Dutch investment fund HAL is buying a 9% stake in the 2 billion euro French oil services player from parent TechnipFMC . It’s an important vote of confidence after being launched on public markets in February into the teeth of a selloff gale for renewable energy stocks. The 10% premium HAL is paying to Technip Energies’ July low draws a firm line under the stock. Technip Energies shares climbed 5%.

Even though Technip Energies’ current expertise lies in servicing traditional oil and gas rigs, much of its promise comes from renewable technologies, such as harnessing wind and wave power to make offshore “green” hydrogen. In that sense, its initial public offering came at the worst possible time. Danish offshore wind giant Orsted (ORSTED.CO) lost 40% of its market value from mid-January to May. HAL’s decision to clamber aboard may mean the worst is over. (By Ed Cropley)

