













LONDON, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s Legal & General (LGEN.L) is betting on an outsider to offset a valuation discount against non-UK rivals. The $17 billion insurer has picked Banco Santander’s (SAN.MC) regional head of Europe António Simões as its new CEO. He will replace veteran boss Nigel Wilson – a staunch Brexiteer – when he bows out in January. Simões may come across as a wildcard, given his lack of experience in the insurance industry. But with L&G’s share price down about 20% since the start of 2022, the group, established in 1836, could do with new blood to improve its stock’s attractiveness. The British insurer trades at nearly 7 times its earnings for the next 12 months, a 25% discount to the average 9 times multiple for European rivals including Zurich (ZURN.S), Allianz (ALVG.DE) and Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI).

Simões, a 48-year-old banker who spent 13 years at HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK) in London and Hong Kong, could accelerate L&G’s push into the United States, especially in asset management. The unit’s non-UK assets accounted for 43% of new money last year. But there’s scope to do more. Simões may also want to reduce L&G’s reliance on the pension annuities segment, which delivered juicy returns under Wilson. The new CEO will probably need to speed up growth across other units, such as L&G Capital, an alternative asset platform focused on segments including clean energy and infrastructure.

The arrival of the Portuguese-born banker will cost L&G 1.175 million pounds in annual basic salary, 9% more than Wilson’s base pay. That adds pressure for Simões to tackle L&G’s Brexit valuation gap. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

