LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG.AS) Chief Executive Frans van Houten turned the Dutch group from a stodgy industrial conglomerate into a medical-technology specialist. During the first 10 years of his leadership, up to April 2021, the shares returned more than 200% including dividends, according to Refinitiv Datastream. He hived off superfluous units like lighting and domestic appliances. But the final stretch of his tenure, which the company has announced will come to an end in October, was marred by component shortages and a giant product recall of potentially dangerous sleep apnoea machines. Philips is now worth 17 billion euros, compared with 46 billion euros last April.

The new broom, insider Roy Jakobs, has a full in-tray. His first jobs will be to finish the product recall and get Philips’ supply-chain humming. But longer-term, he needs to close a yawning valuation gap to rival Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE), which trades at 22 times forward earnings compared with Philips’ 13. More spinoffs should help. Despite van Houten’s breakup, the company has a personal healthcare business that sells toothbrushes, razors and baby bottles. There’s no useful overlap with the core business of hawking giant machines like CT scanners to hospitals. Hiving it off could improve focus, valuation, and Jakobs’ chances of a similarly lengthy tenure. (By Liam Proud)

