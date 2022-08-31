Drilling vessel Scarabeo 9, owned by Italian oil service group Saipem, sails in the Bosphorus?on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saipem’s (SPMI.MI)new Chief Executive Alessandro Puliti has a tough job ahead. Seven months after shocking investors with writedowns worth 1 billion euros, the Italian energy services operator picked an oil veteran to replace Francesco Caio, who resigned on Wednesday. The change was long overdue. Caio, who became Saipem CEO in 2021 after three years as group chairman, angered investors after big losses on wind contracts dragged the 1.4 billion euro group into the red, triggering an unappealing 2 billion euro cash call read more .

Puliti, a former executive at Saipem’s top shareholder Eni (ENI.MI), was pulled in as general manager in February to help clean up Saipem’s mess. He took a more cautious approach on green investments and refocused on the core subsea exploration and construction business. Yet, the missteps on green contracts will remain a lasting drag. Saipem’s EBITDA is forecast to recover its pre-pandemic level of about 1 billion euros only in 2025, Refinitiv data show. Its stock, after a rights issue, is down 86% from where it stood before the January profit warning. For Puliti, regaining the market’s confidence looks like a hard slog. (By Lisa Jucca)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PAG extends Japan adventure with theme park buy read more

Uniper credit request rests on hope it’s the last [nL4

N30620L]

Electronic Arts won’t be a multiplayer M&A game read more

Grab drives home how much investors now see red read more

China’s Muji wannabe has long road to restoration read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Pranav Kiran

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.