New Saipem CEO’s recovery efforts will be a slog
MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saipem’s (SPMI.MI)new Chief Executive Alessandro Puliti has a tough job ahead. Seven months after shocking investors with writedowns worth 1 billion euros, the Italian energy services operator picked an oil veteran to replace Francesco Caio, who resigned on Wednesday. The change was long overdue. Caio, who became Saipem CEO in 2021 after three years as group chairman, angered investors after big losses on wind contracts dragged the 1.4 billion euro group into the red, triggering an unappealing 2 billion euro cash call read more .
Puliti, a former executive at Saipem’s top shareholder Eni (ENI.MI), was pulled in as general manager in February to help clean up Saipem’s mess. He took a more cautious approach on green investments and refocused on the core subsea exploration and construction business. Yet, the missteps on green contracts will remain a lasting drag. Saipem’s EBITDA is forecast to recover its pre-pandemic level of about 1 billion euros only in 2025, Refinitiv data show. Its stock, after a rights issue, is down 86% from where it stood before the January profit warning. For Puliti, regaining the market’s confidence looks like a hard slog. (By Lisa Jucca)
