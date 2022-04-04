A signage of the Premier Inn Hotel is seen outside the Durham North branch after the chain announced job cuts nationwide, in County Durham, Britain September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread (WTB.L) is looking for a new leader, The Sunday Times reported. In her seven years in charge, outgoing Chief Executive Alison Brittain dealt with at least two activist attacks, a shareholder revolt over bonuses, and the pandemic, which stopped travel and forced her to cut jobs. Her successor will catch the end of the post-pandemic rebound in travel and eating out, especially in Germany where lockdowns eased later. Whitbread has around 30 hotels in Europe’s biggest economy. Hotel stays by workers on big infrastructure projects will also help.

Beyond that, the new boss will have to battle rising costs, supply constraints and labour shortages. But international expansion and promotion of premium services can keep revenues growing while protecting margins. Compared to navigating lockdowns, it’s a simple task. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

