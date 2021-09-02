Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

New York City is on climate notice

2 minute read

Tape warns commuters not to enter a closed subway station at 28th Street, which was heavily flooded when the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida reached New York City, Sept. 2, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The remnants of Hurricane Ida knocked out another U.S. city on Wednesday. New York City received record rainfall, causing historic flooding and killing at least nine people, damaging homes and airports, and crippling public transportation read more . The devastation might get deep-pocketed residents to mobilize more capital in the fight against a changing climate.

Tipping points often come when the wealthy are hit with major issues head-on. That happened in London in 1858, in a period known as the “Great Stink.” Parliament was so crippled by the overpowering smell from the River Thames, it finally commissioned a sewer system, despite the fact cholera had plagued poor residents for years.

New York has already manifested a similar problem: Despite its hosting the highest population of residents with a net worth above $5 million of any city in the world, the municipality has a woeful infrastructure. Ida may not change that. But maybe with freak weather pitching up on New York’s toniest streets, rich citizens might start turning more of their sizeable investments green. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

South Korea’s fintech stretches valuation limits read more

Geely revs up case for wider employee stock awards read more

Zoom’s reality check read more

Attorneys rush to SPACs' defense read more

Bharti Airtel’s fundraising dials up India duopoly read more

Editing by John Foley and Marjorie Backman

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:33 PM UTC

Chancellor: Beware financial repression’s return

High debt levels require permanently low interest rates. This is the political and economic logic behind the policy of keeping interest rates well below the rate of economic growth. After 1945, this state of affairs, which economists call financial repression, effectively liquidated a large chunk of American and European war debts. But when the policy was attempted again after the global financial crisis debt levels continued rising. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, markets are anticipating decades more financial repression. But they haven’t factored in either its costs or the measures required for it to work.

Breakingviews
Viewsroom: Scoring Ronaldo’s return to Man Utd
Breakingviews
European Coke-bottler shares are spread too thin
Breakingviews
Walmart lifts lid on good, ugly of India payments
Breakingviews
South Korea’s fintech stretches valuation limits