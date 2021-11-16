New York divorce reunites priciest art with buyers

A painting by Mark Rothko named "Untitled" is displayed at Sotheby's during a press preview of their upcoming contemporary art sale in New York, U.S., May 3, 2019.

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - “I’m interested only in expressing basic human emotions – tragedy, ecstasy, doom, and so on.” Abstract artist Mark Rothko might have added hostility and euphoria, two ingredients that helped auction house Sotheby’s realize a sale total of $676 million on Monday evening. Hostility, because the disposal of the collection in question was ordered read more by the judge overseeing the bitter divorce of real estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda. And euphoria, because the art market has come roaring back.

Rothko’s “No. 7” sold for $82.5 million including commissions. Jackson Pollock’s “Number 17, 1951” set a new record for the artist at $61.2 million. Meanwhile three flagship sales last week at Christie’s totaled nearly $1 billion, including works by Vincent van Gogh and Beeple read more . The Sotheby’s arch-rival touted digital advances that made the experience more “immersive” for those who came to the Christie's auction room in person. The auctioneers, like others, have upped their digital game thanks to Covid-19. The result, though, is another reminder that the richest have prospered through the pandemic. (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Swiss join Europe’s SPAC ride in slow lane read more

Jamie Dimon’s Hong Kong trip cuts both ways read more

Cosmetics M&A at a cruelty-free price read more

Philips sleep disorder faces a mounting bill read more

Hong Kong IPO detour turns into rockier road read more

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Sharon Lam