Crypto smackdown does more harm than good

, article with image

Breakingviews · June 8, 2022

Regulations often solve one problem while creating another. Such is the case with new cryptocurrency guidelines being suggested by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The watchdog wants firms that safeguard digital assets to mark that risk on their balance sheets, with banks ending up having to hold large amounts of equity against it. That might help transparency, which the market needs. But it would become too costly for legitimate lenders like Goldman Sachs to get into the market, and incentivize more shadowy businesses.