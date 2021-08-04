Breakingviews
New York Times beats Trump slump
NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The New York Times’ (NYT.N) epic 2020 was always going to be hard to beat . The newspaper’s second-quarter results on Wednesday showed the slowest digital subscription growth in three years read more , with only 142,000 paying customers added. That’s a far cry from the record numbers who signed up last year thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump’s attempt to win a second term in the White House and Covid-19 coverage. Yet there was enough good news to drive shares up 10%.
Take advertising, normally a dismal affair for newspapers. Digital advertising jumped 80% from a year earlier while print ad revenue rose 40%. In total, the Times made $113 million from ad sales. True, 2020 was a low point when brands halted spending. But digital ad revenue was up more than a fifth compared with the second quarter of 2019. Courting Madison Avenue is helping the Times cope with the Trump slump. (By Jennifer Saba)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Frontier tech investors are on their own read more
Hugo Boss needs stronger legs to win fashion race read more
SoftBank’s pharma AI bet has long odds read more
Sony plays a more strategic content game read more
Del Monte’s iced IPO awaits more fruitful market read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.