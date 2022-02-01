New York Times places small bet on the bigger game
NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The New York Times (NYT.N) said on Monday it acquired the word puzzle Wordle for an undisclosed price in the low seven figures. The purchase fits with the company’s aim of reaching new audiences and diversifying its revenue by selling standalone subscriptions to offerings like cooking and games apps.
Wordle, a five-letter mystery word game launched in October by software engineer Josh Wardle, has exploded in popularity. It slots in with the New York Times’ other puzzles, including Spelling Bee, which are helping to boost customer growth as digital subscriptions for news slows read more . In 2020, digital subscriptions to standalone products including games and cooking increased 66% while subscriptions to its digital news product rose 48%. That trend has persisted. Non-news digital subscriptions increased 38% in the third quarter to 1.9 million subscriptions compared with the news product’s 21% digital growth to 5.6 million subscriptions. Those standalone products represent 10% of the total digital subscription revenue for the first nine months of 2021, which totalled $568 million. The Gray Lady is proving good at games. (By Jennifer Saba)
