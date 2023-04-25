













NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - On Monday, cable news became the news. Rupert Murdoch’s Fox (FOXA.O) announced the abrupt departure of star host Tucker Carlson, while Don Lemon, an anchor at rival CNN, said he had been fired. After the easy news cycle served up by former President Donald Trump’s administration, the networks are going through an identity crisis.

Fox News is dealing with the aftermath of a $788 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, which sued the network over claims that its machines discarded votes for Trump. Carlson’s communications with colleagues, unearthed during deposition, played a starring role. Court filings reveal his and other figures’ uneasy desperation to hold onto the Trump-supporting viewers that boosted the network’s ratings, with Carlson’s messages laying bare an acknowledgement that the network was “playing with fire” as it struggled to appease its audience.

The Trump years cast a shadow over other networks, too. Ratings are down across the board since he left the oval office, including at CNN. Network chief Chris Licht is trying to reposition the organization toward straight-down-the-middle journalism, but is struggling to get the lineup to click. Even MSNBC is trying to recapture the magic after leading host Rachel Maddow left her five-day-a-week spot last year. The revolving anchor chair reflects an industry in flux. (By Jennifer Saba)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Bob Iger’s stalling may be stifling read more

Thyssenkrupp gives investors wrong kind of breakup read more

Philips’ convalescence has way longer to run read more

TPG’s funeral deal is stuck in awkward purgatory read more

South Korea’s chip dilemma gets sharper read more

Editing by Jonathan Guilford and Amanda Gomez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.