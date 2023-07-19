LONDON, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Gucci is getting a new look. Owner Kering (PRTP.PA) late on Tuesday announced that the label’s CEO Marco Bizzarri is stepping down, while the French parent group’s managing director Jean-François Palus will take the brand’s reins in Milan for a transitional period. The Italian fashion house brought in 60% of the 64 billion euro company's EBITDA last year. Kering’s Paris-listed shares rose 6% on Wednesday.

The permanent replacement for Bizzarri at Gucci is still a mystery, though JPMorgan analysts reckon investors are interested in Roberto Eggs – the current head of strategy and global markets at Italian peer Moncler (MONC.MI). In any case, the new broom will have an overflowing in-tray. Gucci took a harder hit during the pandemic than some mega-brand rivals, then struggled to bounce back. Revenue will grow by a meagre 1.5% in 2023, according to analysts’ estimates gathered by Visible Alpha. That’s way below the 10% and 15% rise brokers are pencilling in for Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior (DIOR.PA) respectively. Kering’s shares trade at 17 times this year’s earnings, compared with LVMH’s (LVMH.PA) multiple of 30.

The main challenge for Gucci is figuring out how to rely less on China, which makes up more than one-third of sales compared with roughly one-quarter for rivals Hermès International (HRMS.PA), according to Barclays’ estimates. That dependence has at times been a blessing but increasingly looks like a problem, as shown by prolonged pandemic lockdowns and a slow rebound in the People’s Republic. There are few promising future alternatives, though. The number of middle and high-income Indians will jump by up to 40 million between 2022 to 2030, Bain & Company reckons, but that’s just one-fifth of the increase that China managed between 2014 and 2022. All of that makes Gucci CEO job one of the most interesting in the luxury sector – but also possibly the toughest. (By Karen Kwok)

