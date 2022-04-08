HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Carrie Lam’s decision to end her five-year run as Hong Kong’s leader provides Beijing with a chance to stabilise the reeling financial hub. The frontrunner to succeed her is former security chief John Lee, who is thin on qualifications to tackle pressing economic challenges. With foreign money starting to flow out of Chinese assets, a more pragmatic agenda might shore up investor confidence. read more

Lam is the latest in a string of unpopular Hong Kong leaders who neglected stratospheric housing prices and social inequality. She also failed to revive faltering competitiveness in trade and technology. Lam’s claims to fame include setting off a protest movement in 2019 with a clumsy extradition bill and fumbling the response to the Covid-19 Omicron variant despite having two years to prepare. The city’s hope of logging more than 2% GDP growth this year looks a stretch as lockdowns resume.

Even as opposition leaders were jailed and critical newspapers shut after the implementation of a sweeping security law in summer 2020, local markets functioned well. Capital flight was negligible through most of Lam’s tenure. The Hang Seng Index is down 30% from a peak in early 2021, but that’s largely due to Beijing’s crackdowns on Hong Kong-listed technology and real estate giants.

Political security has been achieved. Demonstrations ended and the more violent acts police warned of never materialised. Quiet streets haven’t stimulated demand or kept residents from emigrating, however. The city has logged an average of 2,200 net departures per day since the beginning of February, based on Breakingviews calculations. Home prices will fall as much as 20% by the end of 2025 on rising interest rates and declining household income, Goldman Sachs analysts estimate.

In a recent speech, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He tried to reassure investors about the country’s priorities. The ensuing 22% multi-day relief rally in the HSI reflected some hope that President Xi Jinping wants to restore market confidence after two years of pummelling selected private industries, a pivot that would serve Hong Kong well. It may be wishful thinking, but if Xi uses Lam’s departure as an opportunity to reset policy initiatives and revive sentiment in China’s only hard currency market it would be a welcome development.

Hong Kong's housing market has defied attempts to cool prices

- Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee, who oversaw security services that cracked down on widespread anti-government protests in 2019, said on April 6 he had resigned his role and plans to run to become the city's new leader if permitted.

- Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on April 4 that she would not seek a second five-year term of office.

