













MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italy’s would-be premier Giorgia Meloni is seeking to score points with investors. The hard-right Brothers of Italy party leader, expected to become prime minister later this month, is looking to appoint pro-European lawmaker Giancarlo Giorgetti, 55, as finance minister. read more A veteran member of the League, Meloni’s coalition partner, Giorgetti is a moderate, pro-market politician. He served as industry minister in Mario Draghi’s outgoing government, where he handled tricky corporate dossiers such as Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and Alitalia.

Giorgetti is respected within Italy’s business community, but he is Meloni’s second-best choice. The prospective prime minister, who knew from opinion polls that she was going to win a Sept. 25 general election, had for weeks tried to convince European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta to accept the finance minister role. But the central banker, a top candidate to become Bank of Italy governor next year, turned down Meloni’s approach, people close to him told Reuters Breakingviews. Giorgetti, who will have to tackle a spiralling energy crisis and a likely recession, will need to work harder than Panetta would have in order to win the backing of international investors for his debt-strapped country. In the meantime his choice, if confirmed, would bolster Rome’s pro-EU credentials. (By Lisa Jucca)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

TSMC ignores geopolitical elephant in room read more

Toshiba shareholders curb their buyout enthusiasm read more

Qantas shareholders take cautiously to the skies read more

China's soy sauce star suffers a premium downgrade read more

Anti-woke ETF adopts progressive cause read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Pierre Briançon and Pranav Kiran











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.