NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Barely more than a week ago, Nielsen (NLSN.N) rejected a $9 billion take-private offer from Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO). The challenge of retooling its once-dominant TV ratings for the streaming era made its declaration of independence a risky move, unless it was just part of the typical merger dance inviting a higher bid. So it proved, with a $10 billion agreed deal unveiled on Tuesday.

The 60% premium over Nielsen’s stock price earlier this month is hard to argue with, though boss David Kenny has the opportunity to look for a higher price elsewhere. WindAcre, a nearly 10% shareholder which declared publicly that the earlier offer was too low, hasn’t yet said whether it will now support the sale. That remains a potential sticking point.

Meanwhile, the $5.7 billion equity check the buyers will write – part of a total deal size of $16 billion, including debt – suggests they believe a turnaround is possible. Reinventing a company under public-market scrutiny is always tough. Taking Nielsen’s reboot off air should improve the odds of success. (By Richard Beales)

