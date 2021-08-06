Breakingviews
Nintendo can take its game up a level
HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nintendo (7974.T) could use a booster pack. The $68 billion Japanese console-maker said on Thursday that operating profit for its first quarter to the end of June fell 17%, missing estimates. It’s a stark contrast to the stronger performance of rival Sony read more .
There are signs of customer fatigue read more : Overall unit sales of the Switch fell 22% to about 4.5 million units, and players purchased fewer games. Excitement is starting to fade around hits like “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”, which slumped from the more than 10 million copies sold in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Nintendo maintained its forecast for a 22% drop in operating profit for this fiscal year. Buying back some 1.5% of its shares is probably too small to meaningfully prop up its flagging valuation of 15 times forward net profit. But the company will need to look beyond games and start extracting more value from its intellectual property to catch up with rivals. (By Sharon Lam)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Qualcomm risks self-driving prang read more
“South Park” is ViacomCBS’s superhero read more
Private-equity tax loophole is finally threatened read more
Moderna thinks about growing up read more
Beiersdorf recovery could gain from a sticky end read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.