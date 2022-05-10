Nintendo plays a safer, shorter game than Sony
HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Component shortages have hurt gaming giants Sony (6758.T) and Nintendo (7974.T), but the latter's stock is up 5% year-to-date, while its rival tumbled by more than a quarter. Earnings on Tuesday from the Japanese duo underscore the sharp divergence in their strategies.
Both are seeing sales of their key gaming consoles plunge. Sony saw March quarterly sales of its cash-cow PlayStation 5 device drop nearly 40% year-on-year to 2 million units, while Nintendo, the $56 billion creator of Super Mario, sold 20% less Switch units in the year to March than in the previous year.
As a conglomerate, $105 billion Sony is more exposed to war in Ukraine, surging commodity prices and China's Covid-19 lockdowns: consumer electronics and semiconductors account for more than a third of its annual top line. Meanwhile, its PlayStation business looks outgunned read more by the $2 trillion Microsoft (MSFT.O), whose Xbox device competes for more serious gamers.
Nintendo’s Switch hardware and games, by contrast, targets a broader base of customers and account for the bulk of the company’s revenue. But the short-term benefit of its narrow focus will be a bigger risk read more over the long run as the gaming business transforms. (By Robyn Mak)
