













HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-car maker Nio’s (9866.HK), vehicle sales grew a respectable 38% in the three months ending September, compared to a year earlier. Yet costs accelerated at breakneck speed, causing its net loss to increase nearly five times from a year earlier to nearly $600 million, William Li’s $17 billion company reported on Thursday.

Li told analysts he expects the automaker’s core business to break even in the fourth quarter of 2023, without offering detail. His optimism is undermined, however, by signs the company has lost control of costs. Extensive marketing and service expenses, including an elaborate battery-swapping scheme, crushed the bottom line. For shareholders, it’s increasingly clear these extravagances are not oversights, but rather non-negotiable features of Nio’s business model, and they could get worse. Its plan to expand into Europe implies more spending on service stations and showrooms. Nio can’t be blamed for rising battery costs or China’s zero-Covid campaign, as they are out of Li’s control. But that’s cold comfort to investors.

Although the share price rose 12% by market close in New York on Thursday on the back of a broader rally, the company’s stock has fallen by more than two-thirds this year. The road ahead looks rough. (By Katrina Hamlin)

