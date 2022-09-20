Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta poses with Ariya all-electric SUV after an interview with Reuters at its showroom in Yokohama, Japan, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Irene Wang - RC22KN9P6HJ6
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The arrest and escape of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn in 2019 put a harsh spotlight on the Japanese auto giant. Covid and inflation have added pressure since. In this episode, Nissan’s (7201.T) COO talks to Pete Sweeney about electrification, fast cars and turning the business corner.
Asia Economics Editor Pete Sweeney joined Reuters Breakingviews in Hong Kong in September 2016. Previously he served as Reuters' chief correspondent for China Economy and Markets, running teams in Shanghai and Beijing; before that he was editor of China Economic Review, a monthly magazine focused on providing news and analysis on the mainland economy. Sweeney came to China as a Fulbright scholar in 2008, and in that role conducted research on the Chinese aviation industry and outbound M&A. In prior incarnations he helped resettle refugees in Atlanta, covered the European Union out of Brussels, and took a poorly timed swing at craft-beer entrepreneurship in Quito even as the Ecuadorean currency collapsed (not his fault). He speaks Mandarin Chinese, at the expense of his Spanish.
Amazon.com says the idea it’s illegally squeezing its merchants is “exactly backwards." California Attorney General Rob Bonta last week accused the company started and chaired by Jeff Bezos of violating antitrust law, in the $1.3 trillion e-commerce giant’s biggest legal challenge yet. Whether California prevails or not, investors have already granted Amazon a market valuation fit for a monopoly.