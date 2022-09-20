Nissan’s Ashwani Gupta on the need for speed: podcast

By
1 minute read

Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta poses with Ariya all-electric SUV after an interview with Reuters at its showroom in Yokohama, Japan, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Irene Wang - RC22KN9P6HJ6

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The arrest and escape of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn in 2019 put a harsh spotlight on the Japanese auto giant. Covid and inflation have added pressure since. In this episode, Nissan’s (7201.T) COO talks to Pete Sweeney about electrification, fast cars and turning the business corner.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @petesweeneypro on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Thomson Reuters

Asia Economics Editor Pete Sweeney joined Reuters Breakingviews in Hong Kong in September 2016. Previously he served as Reuters' chief correspondent for China Economy and Markets, running teams in Shanghai and Beijing; before that he was editor of China Economic Review, a monthly magazine focused on providing news and analysis on the mainland economy. Sweeney came to China as a Fulbright scholar in 2008, and in that role conducted research on the Chinese aviation industry and outbound M&A. In prior incarnations he helped resettle refugees in Atlanta, covered the European Union out of Brussels, and took a poorly timed swing at craft-beer entrepreneurship in Quito even as the Ecuadorean currency collapsed (not his fault). He speaks Mandarin Chinese, at the expense of his Spanish.