Nokia hits high note without Reddit help

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - For once, Nokia’s (NOKIA.HE) soaring stock has solid foundations. Shares in the 27 billion euro telecoms equipment maker jumped 6% on Tuesday after it said it would raise its 2021 revenue forecasts to reflect the success of new CEO Pekka Lundmark’s turnaround strategy read more . That makes a pleasant change from January when they jumped almost 50% due to retail investors inspired by internet bulletin boards like Reddit misguidedly piling in to thwart short-selling hedge funds.

Even with Tuesday’s gains, however, Nokia shares failed to top January’s short-lived high. Not that Lundmark will be bothered. Since he took over in August the stock has gained 22%. Clawing back market share from rivals Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and Huawei Technologies means it is unlikely to collapse again. Tuesday’s jump implies a nearly 1.4 billion euro boost to Nokia’s 20.6 billion-21.8 billion euro revenue forecasts, assuming a constant trading multiple and 13% EBITDA margin. Sadly, for the Reddit crew, the good news landed six months too late. (By Ed Cropley)

