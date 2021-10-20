Nordic optical IPO’s fortune is tied to EssiLux

Sunglasses from different brands are seen in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Glasses and lenses retailer Synsam is being suitably modest. The Scandinavian optician, which runs 490 stores, is listing its shares at between 46 and 56 Swedish crowns each. The top of that range gives a market value of 8.4 billion Swedish crowns, or close to $1 billion. Including debt, that’s roughly 9 times its projected 2022 EBITDA of 1.3 billion Swedish crowns, in line with Dutch retailer GrandVision (GVNV.AS), a rival in the hypercompetitive Nordic market.

Synsam hopes its well-oiled subscription model will expand annual sales by 12% and boost EBITDA margins to above 25%. Yet it’s not the only one in that game. Furthermore, $86 billion market leader EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA), which is buying GrandVision, is a worry. While eyewear distribution is fragmented, suppliers of glasses are harder to find. Even though Synsam sells some in-house models, Leonardo Del Vecchio’s giant is a major producer of lenses and branded frames. Where EssilorLuxottica goes, Synsam will likely follow. (By Lisa Jucca)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Rio Tinto is king of the net-zero little leagues read more

Apollo, god of basically everything read more

DraftKings’ $23 bln UK punt has long odds read more

Alibaba cloud has silver lining for Chinese chips read more

Klarna rushes to self-regulate before regulation read more

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic