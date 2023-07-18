LONDON, July 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Novartis’s (NOVN.S) bumper buyback will offer a little relief to investors. Many had been waiting to see what the $225 billion Swiss pharma giant would do with an extra $20 billion burning a hole in its pocket after Roche(ROG.S) bought back its stake in 2021. It needs new drugs to replenish its pipeline and boost an ailing share price, which has still not recovered since the pandemic. But on Tuesday, CEO Vasant Narasimhan said he will launch a $15 billion buyback programme.

On the face of it, that makes it more likely Narasimhan will pursue small takeovers, rather than messy mega deals like its 2011 takeover of Alcon (ALCC.S), which later had to be spun off. The Swiss drugmaker’s $15.4 billion of net debt is less than 1 times its forecast 2023 EBITDA, according to Refinitiv. Raising that to 3 times would imply some $40 billion of firepower for deals. The buyback will shrink that war chest substantially.

It leaves plenty of money for smaller deals. Narasimhan could target a company like $4 billion Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL.O), which has promising drugs for treating liver disease, a common side effect of obesity, a hot sector in which Novartis lacks scale. But Narasimhan could still cancel the buyback, if he wanted. That suggests investors can’t completely disregard the risk of a big deal. (By Aimee Donnellan)

