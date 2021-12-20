Novo lead in obesity race starts to sag

Flags are seen outside the Novo Nordisk headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) shares lost some 11% of their value after the group said sales of its new obesity drug would be hurt by problems at a supplier. The treatment, called Wegovy, is a leading contender in the potentially vast market for weight-loss drugs, which Citigroup estimates could top $10 billion in annual sales.

At first glance, Monday’s share price decline, worth nearly 200 billion Danish crowns, looks excessive. The problems affect just one external supplier that fills Wegovy dispensing pens, not its core drug production. And Novo expects to meet U.S. demand for Wegovy in the second half of 2022. Citigroup analysts are pencilling in a 3%-5% hit to next year’s revenue. Still, supply chain problems can take a long time to fix. If Novo’s lead in obesity is delayed, rivals like Eli Lilly (LLY.N) stand a better chance of muscling in. (By Neil Unmack)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Standard Chartered fine is warning for bank bosses read more

Aussie fund manager sails way off course read more

China’s rate cut augurs worse to come read more

U.S. watchdogs send all-caps text to Wall Street read more

HSBC suffers money-laundering déjà vu read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic