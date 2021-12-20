Novo lead in obesity race starts to sag
LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) shares lost some 11% of their value after the group said sales of its new obesity drug would be hurt by problems at a supplier. The treatment, called Wegovy, is a leading contender in the potentially vast market for weight-loss drugs, which Citigroup estimates could top $10 billion in annual sales.
At first glance, Monday’s share price decline, worth nearly 200 billion Danish crowns, looks excessive. The problems affect just one external supplier that fills Wegovy dispensing pens, not its core drug production. And Novo expects to meet U.S. demand for Wegovy in the second half of 2022. Citigroup analysts are pencilling in a 3%-5% hit to next year’s revenue. Still, supply chain problems can take a long time to fix. If Novo’s lead in obesity is delayed, rivals like Eli Lilly (LLY.N) stand a better chance of muscling in. (By Neil Unmack)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Standard Chartered fine is warning for bank bosses read more
Aussie fund manager sails way off course read more
China’s rate cut augurs worse to come read more
U.S. watchdogs send all-caps text to Wall Street read more
HSBC suffers money-laundering déjà vu read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.