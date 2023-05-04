













LONDON, May 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) weighty valuation could be headed for a crash diet. On Thursday, the maker of diabetes and obesity remedies was worth over $270 billion, twice its value only two years ago. But its untarnished bull run may be scuppered by competition from rival Eli Lilly (LLY.N), questions about effectiveness and market size.

Novo’s valuation is the envy of the pharmaceutical market. It trades at nearly 31 times its expected earnings for 2023, more than double the multiple afforded to peers like Novartis (NOVN.S). This lofty position is thanks to its domination of the obesity market via its Wegovy drug. In the first three months of 2023, sales in its obesity business grew by 124% year-on-year.

Novo CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen has a way to claim his stock isn’t overpriced. By 2031, Jefferies reckons the obesity drug market could generate $100 billion of sales, with Novo and its $409 billion U.S. rival Eli Lilly expected to dominate via 40% shares apiece. On top of Novo’s potential Alzheimer’s medication and existing diabetes treatments, that would mean the Danish company’s obesity arm could contribute $40 billion of 2031 revenue alone.

Analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv suggest Eli Lilly could generate $55 billion of overall sales by 2027, factoring in double-digit annual growth between now and then. Even assuming 5% growth a year up to 2031, that year’s revenue figure would be almost $67 billion, implying $33 billion of EBITDA with a typical 50% margin. Add in $14 billion of net debt, and Eli Lilly trades on 12.7 times that 2031 EBITDA. On the same comparator and margin, Novo’s $40 billion of 2031 obesity sales could theoretically be worth over $250 billion – not far off its entire market value right now.

All that sounds great. But sceptical investors may be wondering what would need to happen for the rosy picture to not pan out. Obesity sales for Novo are still only expected to reach $12 billion by 2027, according to estimates from Visible Alpha. It looks hard to guarantee they will more than treble in the four years after that.

It also remains unclear how fast the obesity drug market will grow. Healthcare providers may be reluctant to spend money on drugs that tangibly reduce weight but still leave patients technically obese. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly and others that are working on obesity remedies may take more market share if their drugs are deemed to work better.

Based on potential alone, Novo’s premium can be justified. But given how important Wegovy is to its recent valuation bump and long-term growth story, it’s equally possible to imagine that the Danish group’s valuation experiences the sort of weight loss its obesity drug can only dream of.

CONTEXT NEWS

Danish drug developer Novo Nordisk on May 4 reported 53.4 billion Danish crowns of sales in the three months ending March 31, a 25% increase.

Sales of Novo’s blockbuster diabetes drug, Ozempic, and Wegovy grew 59% and 211% respectively in the first three months.

Novo reported earnings before interest and taxes of 25 billion Danish crowns ($3.72 billion), above an average analyst forecast of 22.4 billion, according to a Refinitiv poll.

Novo also maintained its full-year growth guidance in local currency terms. It specified that 2023 sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish crowns are now expected to be 6 and 9 percentage points lower than expected in local currency terms, respectively.

Shares in Novo Nordisk were down 5.95% at 1,056 Danish crowns as of 0722 GMT on May 4.

