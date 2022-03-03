LONDON, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - London Stock Exchange Group is rebuilding its investor appeal. Shares in the $50 billion company rose over 5% on Thursday morning after Chief Executive David Schwimmer announced it had met or exceeded the financial targets he set following the takeover of Refinitiv early last year. That offered some encouragement to investors sceptical about LSEG’s ability to revive growth at the data provider read more .

Annual revenue grew 6% on a pro-forma basis, while LSEG’s EBITDA margin expanded by almost 2 percentage points to 48%. Meanwhile, strong cash flow helped shrink net debt to below the company’s targeted limit of 2 times EBITDA.

Even after Thursday’s bounce, though, LSEG shares are worth 30% less than a year ago. Including debt, the company is valued at around 13 times forecast EBITDA for 2023. That’s slightly ahead of European exchange groups like Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and Euronext (ENX.PA), but well behind data rivals like S&P Global (SPGI.N) and Factset Research Systems (FDS.N). Schwimmer still faces a long climb. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic