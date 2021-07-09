Numerate faithful put stock in an England victory

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Fans gather for England v Denmark - Piccadilly Circus, London, Britain - July 7, 2021 England fans celebrate after the match

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - “Football – bloody hell!” So said Alex Ferguson, when his Manchester United team miraculously beat Bayern Munich deep in injury time at the end of the 1999 European Champions League. The iconic manager’s words have since become a symbol of the futility of trying to predict soccer matches. That hasn’t stopped the global financial elite from trying to.

When England takes the field against Italy on Sunday evening for their first major tournament final in 55 years, they will have 57 million compatriots cheering them on, plus seven Goldman Sachs analysts. The Wall Street bank’s bespoke statistical model predicts the Three Lions will triumph. Yet given it also forecast Spain would join them in the final and Belgium would win the whole thing, there is a need for what English soccer afficionados would call “a result”.

Unkind City-watchers might compare Goldman’s inability to predict soccer outcomes to its ropey initial public offering pricing of Deliveroo (ROO.L), whose shares dived as much as 30% on their first day of trading. Yet the model’s methodology, which focused on squad strength, recent goal records, home advantage and a so-called “tournament effect” based on a track record of big-stage outperformance, was reasonable enough. On May 30, the aforementioned seven analysts correctly predicted that Germany would lose to England in the second round, Denmark would do well and France could underperform.

Breakingviews feels Goldman’s pain. Prior to the 2014 World Cup, a somewhat less highly remunerated team of columnists crunched a similar set of objective numbers related to world rankings, population, fan base and squad value, and predicted Germany would beat Argentina in the final. Flushed with the success of vindication, it applied the same model to predict England would win the 2015 Rugby World Cup. England crashed out in the first round.

For finance types that can’t resist Excel-crunched predictions, it should mean something that soccer website Transfermarkt reckons England’s squad is worth 1.1 billion pounds, against Italy’s 676 million pounds. But as with all soccer, or indeed financial, projections, these are all based on assumptions too. No-nonsense English soccer punters might assume that Goldman’s fancy use of “stochastic” projections was gleaned from consulting an obscure Croatian wing back. The trouble for the bank and its many rivals using numbers to foretell the future, is that they may as well have done so.

- England will play Italy at Wembley Stadium on the evening of July 11 in the final of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

