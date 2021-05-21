A barista pours milk into coffee at Moko cafe in Warsaw, Poland May 7, 2017.

Oatly (OTLY.O) often boasts its oat milk is particularly good for producing froth. The Swedish company has the same effect on investors. Shares in the maker of oat-based dairy substitutes opened 30% above their initial public offering price of $17 on Thursday, valuing it at around $13 billion. That should lure other purveyors of plant-based foods to the stock market.

The company led by Toni Petersson has enjoyed a dazzling rise. Powered by sharp marketing slogans such as "it’s like milk, but made for humans", and the backing of investors including Blackstone (BX.N) and Oprah Winfrey, Oatly has ridden the vogue for foods that produce fewer greenhouse gases and preserve water and land. Sales more than doubled to $421 million in 2020.

Oatly is benefiting from a scarcity of listed purveyors of plant-based food. Beyond Meat (BYND.O), the $6.5 billion maker of meatless burgers and sausages, is one of the few alternatives available to investors eager to tap into the trend. That’s evident in valuations. After deducting the roughly $1 billion in cash Oatly raised in the offering, its enterprise value is almost 29 times last year’s revenue, almost double Beyond Meat’s 16 times. Large consumer groups like Unilever (ULVR.L), Nestlé (NESN.S), Danone (DANO.PA) and General Mills (GIS.N) trade on an average of 3 times. Even if Oatly’s revenue grows by 75% this year and next, its valuation will still be over 9 times.

Shoppers seeking dairy-free products have greater choice. Other consumer groups have latched onto the demand for dairy substitutes made from oats, almonds, coconuts and soya beans. Unilever said last year it aims to generate revenue of 1 billion euros from plant-based substitutes for meat and dairy by 2027. Swiss giant Nestlé recently launched a milk replacement made from peas. This will raise the pressure on Oatly to keep spending on sales and marketing. Its operating loss deepened to $28.5 million in the first three months of 2021, from $5 million in the same period last year.

Yet Oatly’s stock market reception suggests investors are still keen to tap into what they think is a durable shift in consumer appetites. A recent selloff in speculative stocks – Beyond Meat is down almost 50% from its peak in January – had raised doubts about their long-term appeal. Oatly’s pumped-up debut bodes well for other hopefuls.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares in Oatly started trading at $22.12 on May 20, valuing the Swedish maker of dairy substitutes at $13.1 billion. The company on May 19 priced its offering at $17 per share, the top of its indicated range.

- The company raised net proceeds of about $1.04 billion from the offering. Existing investors sold shares worth around $335 million. The company’s biggest shareholder is a partnership between Belgian investment firm Verlinvest and an entity called Blossom Key Holdings, which is controlled by China Resources, a Chinese government-owned company.

- In 2020 Oatly was valued at $2 billion in an investment round led by private equity group Blackstone and including celebrities Oprah Winfrey, Natalie Portman and Jay-Z as well as former Starbucks boss Howard Schultz.

