NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s astonishing to see a pharmaceutical giant growing its revenue at the rate of a technology startup. That’s what Eli Lilly (LLY.N) did in the second quarter, thanks to demand for its diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro. Even so, the $500 billion company and Danish rival Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) are likely to expand at an even faster pace in coming quarters as supply constraints ease and governments and insurers decide to foot the bill for obesity treatments.

Lilly said on Monday its top line bulged by 28% to $8 billion in the three months to June, as the firm sold nearly $1 billion worth of Mounjaro. That’s almost twice as much as the drug brought in the first quarter of the year. Though the company led by David Ricks is ramping production, it expects supply to remain tight for the next few quarters.

Two factors are set to provide a further lift. While regulators have approved Mounjaro for treating patients with diabetes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to give its official blessing for the drug to help people lose weight. That’s likely to come late this year.

Meanwhile, the medical case for treating obesity keeps getting stronger. Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday that Wegovy, its weight loss drug, reduced the incidence of serious cardiovascular events like strokes and heart attacks by 20% in overweight patients who have a history of heart disease but don’t have diabetes. That’s several percentage points higher than analysts had expected.

While doctors are currently free to prescribe Mounjaro for obesity, insurers and governments typically won’t pay for what some still insist is a vanity treatment. The case for prescribing weight loss drugs is already strong. Obesity is a significant risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, which afflict about half the U.S. population. Heart disease causes roughly one in five deaths. Even so a regulatory green light, and clear evidence that these drugs have tangible health benefits, will help loosen purse strings.

What’s harder to gauge is Lilly’s super-sized valuation. Before a 16% jump on Tuesday, the company’s stock was trading at 12.5 times estimated revenue over the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv. That’s well over twice as much as peers like Merck (MRK.N) and Abbvie (ABBV.N). Novo Nordisk, which is valued at more than 9 times, is now worth $424 billion, counting its unlisted A shares as well as listed stock. That puts it slightly ahead of luxury giant LVMH (LVMH.PA) as Europe’s most valuable company. The brakes are off these firms’ growth, and investors are counting on them remaining so.

CONTEXT NEWS

Novo Nordisk said on Aug. 8 a large study showed obesity drug Wegovy reduced the risk of a major cardiovascular event in overweight patients with a history of heart disease by 20%. Investors and analysts had expected a benefit of around 16%. The study enrolled over 17,500 patients with no prior history of diabetes, and measured cases of stroke, heart attack and cardiovascular death. Wegovy is an approved drug for weight loss.

Eli Lilly on Aug. 8 reported revenue of $8.3 billion for the second quarter, an increase of 28% compared to the same period last year. Mounjaro, the company’s diabetes drug, brought in revenue of $980 million, compared to $16 million a year ago.

Eli Lilly is seeking approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell Mounjaro as a treatment for weight loss. Lilly also raised its guidance for adjusted earnings per share for the year, from around $8.75 to around $9.80 per share.

Eli Lilly shares were up 16%, by 1500 GMT on Aug. 8. Novo Nordisk shares were up 16.5%.

