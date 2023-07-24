NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM.N) is sifting through the rubble. The $910 million owner of high-quality office buildings in Boston, Dallas and beyond just borrowed at 9.25%, more than twice the interest rate it’s replacing. Considering the broader industry wreckage, the property owner, whose shares have tumbled 45% over the past year, actually made out OK.

Like many of its peers, Piedmont had a large chunk of debt due next year. The “large wall” of refinancing is one reason boss Brent Smith pulled the trigger. The company’s interest expenses will now equate to more than its pre-tax profit by the end of this year, according to analyst estimates gathered by Refinitiv. It’s an ominous sign for U.S. office landlords facing $60 billion of debt maturing at the end of 2023 and 2024, per data miner RCA.

Real estate investors mainly want to be sure the yield from their properties, known as the capitalization rate, is higher than the cost of borrowing. Office prices have fallen so much that cap rates are approaching 10%, according to Jonathan Litt, founder of activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management. Pricier debt means less income, but if rents have stabilized and interest rates keep rising, Piedmont was wise to start reconstructing its balance sheet sooner rather than later.(By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

