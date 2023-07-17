LONDON, July 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Joe Biden last week trumpeted the unity of the NATO alliance in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rich democracies need similar cohesion in the economic sphere to manage the dangers of a quasi-Cold War with China.

The “Global North” and the People’s Republic are not yet in a full-blown economic freeze like the one between the Soviet bloc and the West during the last century. But they are in the early stages of a technology Cold War, which started last year when the U.S. banned exports of advanced semiconductor technology to China – and corralled other allies including the Netherlands and Japan to follow suit.

The United States may soon expand its export controls to cover semiconductors used in artificial intelligence and access to cloud computing. It will also ban U.S. investors from backing certain types of high-tech ventures in China.

The People’s Republic has responded with tit-for-tat export controls on gallium and germanium, two strategic metals used in chips and other technologies where it has a dominant position. This is only the start, says Hung Tran, a fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank. China has a dominant position in a range of vital resources and technologies – including rare earths, solar panels, electric vehicle batteries and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the chemicals used to make drugs.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

The Group of Seven large rich democracies, which also includes the European Union, are already grudgingly following the U.S. lead in de-risking their exposure to China, not least via the export controls. But the G7 would be more effective if it jointly debated and agreed policies in advance – and set up a committee to ensure consistent implementation. This is what the U.S. and its allies did during the last Cold War, when they established the Coordinating Committee for Multilateral Export Controls (CoCom).

The leaders themselves need to strike the right balance between economic security and sacrificing prosperity – and to agree at a high level how to protect themselves against China without provoking it. But they also need a specialised unit to do the donkey work.

The committee wouldn’t focus just on export controls. It would also coordinate action on de-risking exposure to China. A further area for action would be to thrash out which tools are legitimate to protect economic security and which amount to dog-eat-dog protectionism. The United States’ subsidies for green technologies via its Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) caused tension with its allies.

DIFFERENT GOALS, DIFFERENT COSTS

The G7 is already loosely coordinating action on a range of issues, such as China’s coercion of countries that don’t do its bidding. It has also been building up alternative supply chains in developing countries and subsidies for green technologies. But its members are yet to come together more strongly.

One reason why is that they have slightly different goals. The United States is keen to maintain its geostrategic lead over China, while its European allies are more concerned not to be too dependent on the People’s Republic.

The European and Asian partners also have more to lose from a further breakdown in economic relations than the U.S. does. Trade in goods with China last year was equivalent to 6% of the EU’s output, double the U.S. proportion.

But there are also problems with lack of unity. One is that China is trying to divide and rule. Its premier, Li Qiang, travelled to Germany last month hoping to persuade it not to row in behind the United States.

That didn’t really work. The German government last week published a new China policy, which said Beijing is trying to create economic and technological dependencies to achieve political goals. It also called for increased cooperation on export controls between the G7 and other partners – and greater coordination within the EU. This is an important step in the right direction.

Another risk is that the U.S. at some point goes too far in rattling China’s cage. This is admittedly unlikely while Biden is president. He has been pursuing a twin-track approach of tightening technology controls on China while keeping the channels of dialogue open. But a Republican president, such as former President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, could take action which tips economic relations with China into a downward spiral.

There’s no sure-fire policy to stop China playing divide-and-rule or a future U.S. administration adopting an extreme anti-China policy. But greater G7 unity would provide some guardrails against both.

STRENGTH IN UNITY

A specialised committee focusing on economic security would be central to such cohesion. It would not just formulate detailed policies. If the G7 leaders agreed, it would then follow up – for example, to ensure that they and other friendly countries are collectively doing enough to build up supplies of rare earths, APIs and solar panels.

Such a mechanism would provide more drive than a stream of communiqués. The United States’ core allies would also have their say rather than their arms twisted. Advanced consultation might have avoided some of the bad blood that the U.S.’s IRA unleashed.

Countries would still be free to take unilateral action. But there would be increased pressure to move together as a bloc.

The EU and U.S. already have a committee to coordinate policies in this space, the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council. It has had some success. For example, it was able to coordinate sanctions against Russia so fast because the relevant officials already knew each other well, says Frances Burwell, another Atlantic Council fellow.

But the TTC doesn’t include Japan, Britain or Canada – let alone Australia and South Korea, which are increasingly invited to attend G7 meetings. So it misses core American allies with an interest in China.

The United States might be reluctant to create such a committee on the theory that it mostly gets its way by taking unilateral decisions and bouncing its partners to follow its lead. But Biden already knows he needs enthusiastic allies to handle China’s military rise. A similar principle applies in the realm of economic security.

Follow @Hugodixon on Twitter

Editing by George Hay, Oliver Taslic and Pranav Kiran

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.















Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.