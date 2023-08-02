Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., July 7, 2023.

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - To some, a third indictment of a former U.S. president and a second-ever downgrade of the country’s debt might suggest George Washington’s “great experiment” is in trouble. To investors, though, it’s business as usual.

Even by recent standards, Tuesday evening was a busy one in Washington. Fitch Ratings knocked the U.S. government from its perfect AAA grade, becoming the second major ratings agency to demote the country’s debt. Just minutes later, Donald Trump was indicted for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. It’s the second set of federal charges, and the third criminal case, filed against the former president in the past four months.

Investors largely responded with a shrug on Wednesday morning, though. The S&P 500 Index (.SPX) of leading U.S. stocks dipped by 1.3%, but the benchmark is still up nearly 18% so far this year. And the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose just seven basis points and remains below last year’s highs.

The U.S. economy’s strength is probably helping investors remain relatively relaxed. The country has managed to cool inflation to 3% from 9% over the past year while keeping unemployment at historic lows, a feat that economic theory suggested was impossible. A growing number of forecasters have thrown out their predictions of a recession.

The dollar’s global dominance also shields confidence in American assets. The U.S. dollar still makes up nearly 60% of the world’s currency reserves, and sits on at least one side of 90% of global transactions, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Trump’s legal battles remain a source of uncertainty, as the self-professed billionaire is the overwhelming favorite to secure the Republican Party’s presidential nomination. Yet the indictments, while unprecedented, arguably show the American justice system is functioning. The former president, who says he has always followed the law, will have ample opportunity to defend himself.

The government’s financial position remains a cause for concern. It has spent $1.4 trillion more than it’s collected since October 2022, according to the Treasury Department. Fitch reckons U.S. government debt will rise to 118% of GDP by 2025, from 113% today, spurred by persistent budget deficits. A last-minute deal to avert a government default in May only delayed the next showdown by a few years. Yet despite the latest one-two punch, a resilient economy and the dollar’s global standing make it hard to bet against Uncle Sam.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

Follow @BenWinck on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Fitch, one of the three major U.S. ratings agencies, on Aug. 1 downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating from the top AAA level to AA-plus. The agency cited the country’s growing debt pile, increased budget deficit and political squabbles over the debt limit that have brought the federal government close to default as reasons for its decision.

Markets were largely unaffected by the move; yields on 10-year Treasury bonds rose by four basis points on the morning of Aug. 2. The S&P 500 Index was down just over 1%.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump was indicted on Aug. 1 for his sweeping efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The indictment is the third set of criminal charges filed against Trump in four months. In a statement, the Trump campaign said he had always followed the law.

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.