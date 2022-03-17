LONDON, March 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The post-pandemic return to normal is hurting online vendors. On Thursday Ocado (OCDO.L) reported a 6% plunge in its revenue for the three months ending Feb. 27, while food and grocery delivery company Deliveroo (ROO.L)said it wouldn’t break even until the second half of 2023. Ocado Chief Executive Tim Steiner also warned that full-year sales growth would only reach 10%, down from a previous forecast of mid-teens growth. Little wonder the company’s shares fell 8.5% on the news.

Cost-cutting and competition will make matters worse. British shoppers are increasingly looking for bargains as inflation and energy prices soar. Since the beginning of the year, German discounters Aldi and Lidl have grown their market share by nearly a full percentage point and now control 14% of the UK market. Meanwhile, industry titan Tesco (TSCO.L) is also holding onto its 28% market share while its smaller rivals J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) and Wm Morrison Supermarkets have lost ground. Buyout houses, which have eyed Sainsbury’s already , may want to hold fire. For online-only players like Ocado, competition and penny-pinching customers will make it difficult to pass on extra costs without losing business. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

China Swiss IPOs as predictable as a cuckoo clock read more

Delayed Arnault exit is net win for LVMH investors read more

Telecom Italia picks wrong time to do right thing read more

China stock tumble is a reminder of deepening rift read more

Americans’ inflation tolerance may be fleeting read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic