













NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Blackstones (BX.N) and KKRs (KKR.N) of the world have an increasingly pressing $1 trillion question to answer: What will they do with their stockpiles of cash? Buyout titans have struggled to deploy all the capital they have rounded up from pension, sovereign wealth and other fund managers, because debt markets are practically shuttered. Lenders will only tiptoe back, meaning deals need the big checks and extra elbow grease in credit markets that favor the largest private equity firms.

A $27 billion string of deals unveiled over a week in March, chief among them Apollo Global Management’s (APO.N)$8 billion planned takeover of chemicals distributor Univar Solutions (UNVR.N), offered some clues as to how this new dynamic will play out. The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank might put that incipient comeback party on hold for a while, however. As private equity grapples with nervous bankers, skeptical debt investors, itchy credit-rating agencies, and fussy non-bank lenders, dealmaking eventually will settle into a new equilibrium.

LEVERAGED-ISH BUYOUTS

The watchword is leverage. Private equity firms depend on borrowed money to reduce how much of their own they use in any single deal and to magnify returns as a percentage of their initial investment. Take away the debt, and juicy results they promise to their backers, known as limited partners, move out of reach, rendering many acquisitions undoable.

Imagine a private equity firm acquires a company for $1 billion, then flips it five years later for $1.5 billion. If the buyer pays entirely with its own cash, it makes 1.5 times its initial investment, for an annualized rate of return of around 8%. If it funds half the deal with debt, simplistically speaking, it doubles its money for an annualized return of nearly 15%.

As the U.S. Federal Reserve has quickly raised interest rates and overeager lenders reel from a market slump, buyout firms have found themselves squeezed by both the price and availability of debt. Consequently, they can’t pay as much as they did even a couple years ago, which many would-be sellers are struggling to accept. Private equity-led dealmaking collapsed by nearly half in the early part of this year, according to Reuters.

Apollo’s buyout of Univar promised a new way to muddle through. That the deal secured more than $4 billion in loans suggested a potentially surprising return to near-normality. At around 4.5 times Univar’s expected EBITDA for this year, according to Refinitiv, however, it’s less borrowing than usual and leaves Apollo on the hook to inject nearly $4 billion in equity.

Once the fallout from SVB’s collapse clears, other buyers are likely to follow a similar template. The reason is simple: Interest on loans to leveraged buyouts is set at a certain premium over the rate at which banks lend to one another, known as the secured overnight financing rate. Both that spread and SOFR have gone up, making loans much more expensive.

With costs up, lenders are focused on ensuring borrowers can afford those loans. A key metric now is a company’s interest coverage ratio, or how many times over it can cover the burden of paying off its debt. Back in early 2022, Univar’s expected operating profit for the year would have covered interest payments on $4 billion of debt some five times. With SOFR now roughly 4.8%, compared to 0.3% a year ago, and spreads wider, the ratio probably falls closer to 2 times. Lenders want to see around 1.7 times or better, according to multiple people who work on such deals, putting Apollo close to the limit.

Few firms have the cash to follow Apollo’s lead. Though the private equity industry is awash in so-called dry powder, fundraising is increasingly tilting to the largest fund managers. Last year, for example, the smallest shops raised little more than half as much as they did in 2021, while the biggest held up at a familiar pace. Pipsqueaks also don’t have ties to deep-pocketed investors such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which chipped in to help Apollo buy Univar.

CLOstrophobia

Banks like Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and other big financial institutions depend on selling loans they underwrite into an active market to protect their balance sheets. The task has been tougher of late. Two-thirds of those loans are typically purchased by collateralized loan obligation funds, up from less than half a decade ago, according to Refinitiv data. Any issue systemically affecting these buyers of bundled corporate debt can grind leveraged loans to a halt.

And there is one additional big issue: credit ratings agencies, namely Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. CLOs have limits on how much debt with an dicey CCC rating they can hold. In normal times, that shouldn’t matter, since most buyout loans have higher ratings – but not much higher. A big and growing slug of the loan market carries a B- rating, only one notch above CCC. With recession worries front of mind, CLOs fear a rash of downgrades could put them over their limits if they stock up on B- paper now.

That leaves a stark gap between borrowers close to the danger zone, and those a couple notches up from it, one that can sink a deal. Buyout firms are apt to keep their plans more conservative to garner higher ratings – meaning, again, less leverage and more upfront cash. It also means that, for deals on the edge of viability, some extra massaging might be necessary. That’s where the advantages for the biggest firms stretch even further.

CREDIT-MARKET PLUMBERS

Buyout goliaths have outgrown their private-equity origins. These asset managers now sprawl across credit, real estate, infrastructure and beyond. As they’ve expanded, they’ve developed formidable capital markets operations.

Units built up by Apollo, KKR, Carlyle (CG.O) and others have used their expertise to get more deeply involved in the nuts and bolts of selling debt, pre-marketing deals to investors and even taking on tasks once exclusively the domain of banks. Back when debt was easily available, the difference in sophistication between big and small didn’t matter as much. With markets jammed up, it could be the difference between a deal or no deal.

The same is true even for firms turning to non-bank lenders, an alternative to syndicated markets. As this private credit industry braces for a downturn, direct lenders have become more selective and trimmed the size of the checks they’ll write. That means less cash flowing out of each lender: Industry giant Blue Owl Capital (OWL.N) saw direct loan originations fall 54% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

Funding larger deals therefore requires cobbling together multiple lenders in what almost resembles a private version of syndication. The biggest borrowers with the tightest lender relationships will be better equipped. And those relationships extend even beyond regular lenders. As they expand their own ambitions, a firm’s limited partners might be eager to buy up pieces of debt themselves.

BIG BEGETS BIGGER

The largest buyout funds may even have an extra tactic they can deploy to raise more debt than an individual investment would normally warrant. It’s called “back leverage.” In this scenario, a firm could secure some loans against the assets in its entire private equity fund, with its mélange of portfolio companies and investor cash. That strategy has limits, however: overall loans must stay relatively low as a percentage of a fund’s total value. For a firm with a fund worth many billions of dollars, that still leaves some capacity.

This is risky, to be sure. After all, a private equity fund’s holdings are already levered; this strategy piles another layer of debt on top. And the layers of debt might grow over time, as a firm that buys a company with a sliver of debt waits to see if it can refinance in better times. It adds yet another potential hazard if credit markets don’t heal in due course. Under the circumstances, the largest buyout shops have the resources and the inclination to take such risks. It’s just another reason why, as a downturn unfolds, they’ll stay high atop the $1 trillion pile.

CONTEXT NEWS

The global buyout industry ended 2022 with roughly $1 trillion in dry powder available to deploy, according to Bain. Nonetheless, dealmaking has slowed in the beginning of 2023, with private equity-backed M&A falling by nearly half year-over-year by value, according to Reuters.

