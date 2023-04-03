













LONDON, April 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saudi Arabia has done it again. The de facto leader of the world’s main oil producer club sent crude prices spiking on Monday after proposing a further cut to crude production. Given the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ position of strength, the muscle-flexing is more logical than surprising.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s latest gambit is certainly eye-catching. When OPEC and associated allies like Russia pledged to cut 2 million barrels of daily supply in October, it was an official decision by the so-called “OPEC+” grouping that controls over 40% of global output. Sunday’s equivalent was an off-the-cuff “voluntary” announcement by a select subset.

More broadly, major international forecasters like the International Energy Agency expect the oil market to tighten later in the year as Chinese demand recovers. That could prop up crude prices anyway. Meanwhile, Saudi’s long-term reliance on the United States as a major guarantor of its regional security would normally mean it wouldn’t take a rash step that could send U.S. pump prices higher.

Yet MbS has multiple economic reasons to ruin U.S. President Joe Biden’s day. Bank collapses on both sides of the Atlantic sent oil prices down by 15% to $73 a barrel in March. That’s uncomfortably close to the level at which Saudi’s budget balances. More importantly, while a Chinese post-Covid demand recovery should boost oil prices, it’s not totally clear by how much. Unlike Europe and the U.S., Chinese oil consumption is more led by industry than travel, and the former has yet to properly pick up.

Saudi might still have held fire on fresh cuts had it feared it would lose market share or create a political stink. But the reduction in flows of Russian crude to the West and a relative lack of investment in new U.S. shale have given OPEC greater pricing power. MbS is in the happy position of being able to cut production without big hits to market share.

If Chinese demand starts to soar and banking fears recede, then oil prices could motor – Rystad Energy thinks they could exceed $100 a barrel by the summer. That could drag up inflation and thus interest rates in the West, where central bankers assume oil prices will stay roughly around the current level of $85 a barrel. But MbS already showed last summer a capacity to annoy Biden on oil, and has been getting closer to China. Right now, he can afford to flex his muscles.

OPEC+ oil producers on April 2 announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day, of which top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia said it would cut by 500,000 bpd.

The voluntary cuts will start from May and last until the end of 2023.

The U.S. administration said on April 2 the surprise oil output cuts were not “advisable”.

Brent crude was trading at $84.25 a barrel by 0918 GMT, up $4.37, or 5.47%, after touching the highest in a month at $86.44 earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.9 a barrel, up about $4.24, or 5.6%.

