NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pet craze brought on by the pandemic has become a boon for companies that sell products to dog-loving owners. FidoCure founder Christina Lopes explains to The Exchange podcast how this might be able to help humans, too.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @thereallsl on Twitter

Subscribe to Breakingviews’ podcasts, Viewsroom and The Exchange.

Editing by Katrina Hamlin











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.