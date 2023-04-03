













LONDON, April 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The business of renting out electric scooters is taking a turn for the worse. Parisians on Sunday voted to ban so-called e-scooter rentals from their streets. Turnout for the vote was low - only 7% of the population registered for it, and they were skewed towards older age groups, who tend not to ride such scooters anyway. It’s a big blow to startups like Uber Technologies-backed (UBER.N) Lime, or Dott, which had hitherto seen the French capital as an ardent supporter of their wares.

Companies that operate in Paris must pull their combined 15,000-strong e-scooter fleets by September. The bigger concern is that other cities may follow suit, as citizens fret over accidents caused by temporary drivers, or e-scooters cluttering up pavements. The sector was already facing a tougher environment for raising capital and is struggling to turn a profit. Shares of New York-listed Bird (BRDS.N), for example, lost 97% of their value in 2022. The vote is also a potential red light for Lime, which is eyeing a listing. The Parisian backlash kicks e-scooters’ investment case even further downhill. (By Karen Kwok)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Editing by Neil Unmack and Streisand Neto











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.