Paris vote rocks scooter rental firms’ shaky ride
LONDON, April 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The business of renting out electric scooters is taking a turn for the worse. Parisians on Sunday voted to ban so-called e-scooter rentals from their streets. Turnout for the vote was low - only 7% of the population registered for it, and they were skewed towards older age groups, who tend not to ride such scooters anyway. It’s a big blow to startups like Uber Technologies-backed (UBER.N) Lime, or Dott, which had hitherto seen the French capital as an ardent supporter of their wares.
Companies that operate in Paris must pull their combined 15,000-strong e-scooter fleets by September. The bigger concern is that other cities may follow suit, as citizens fret over accidents caused by temporary drivers, or e-scooters cluttering up pavements. The sector was already facing a tougher environment for raising capital and is struggling to turn a profit. Shares of New York-listed Bird (BRDS.N), for example, lost 97% of their value in 2022. The vote is also a potential red light for Lime, which is eyeing a listing. The Parisian backlash kicks e-scooters’ investment case even further downhill. (By Karen Kwok)
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
UBS Credit Suisse rescue is messy but unstoppable read more
H&M’s targets may call the peak on cost inflation read more
UK car targets count on the kindness of strangers read more
Apple awkwardly pushes into buy-now-pay-later read more
Adidas adds risk by tripping over its sneakers read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.