Peloton gets knocked out of shape

A Peloton logo is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - People are hitting the gym again. That’s the message from Peloton Interactive’s (PTON.O) first-quarter earnings on Thursday evening. Investors wiped almost 30% off the company’s market value in after-hours trading after Chief Executive John Foley said the company underestimated the effect post-pandemic life would have on its business. As with cardio workouts, Peloton went too hard.

Subscriptions almost doubled from the same quarter last year, but revenue rose just 6%, and fell almost 14% from the three months to June, to $805 million. A treadmill recall didn’t help, but other poor metrics including ballooning marketing expenses reversed Peloton into an adjusted EBITDA loss of $234 million.

Revenue was still 73% higher than the quarter that ended as the pandemic started, and its share price is up fourfold since then. Peloton, though, now has two problems slowing it down: Covid-19 accelerated demand and toned bods now have a place to show off. read more Staying in financial shape will require some new exercises. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

