Peloton gets knocked out of shape
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - People are hitting the gym again. That’s the message from Peloton Interactive’s (PTON.O) first-quarter earnings on Thursday evening. Investors wiped almost 30% off the company’s market value in after-hours trading after Chief Executive John Foley said the company underestimated the effect post-pandemic life would have on its business. As with cardio workouts, Peloton went too hard.
Subscriptions almost doubled from the same quarter last year, but revenue rose just 6%, and fell almost 14% from the three months to June, to $805 million. A treadmill recall didn’t help, but other poor metrics including ballooning marketing expenses reversed Peloton into an adjusted EBITDA loss of $234 million.
Revenue was still 73% higher than the quarter that ended as the pandemic started, and its share price is up fourfold since then. Peloton, though, now has two problems slowing it down: Covid-19 accelerated demand and toned bods now have a place to show off. read more Staying in financial shape will require some new exercises. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Moderna’s production side-effects read more
SocGen’s turnaround job gets harder read more
BT puts more fibre in Drahi defences read more
Ford gives Toyota a run for its money read more
Zillow’s failed house flipping read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.